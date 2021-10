Featuring signature metal hardware that recalls Polo's equestrian heritage this large tote bag reverses from French haircalf that is screen-printed with a leopard motif to sumptuous suede which is bonded to allow it to be flexible while maintaining its shape. Designed with versatility in mind this spacious bag delivers two looks in one: a classic tote silhouette and a trapezoid-shaped silhouette which is achieved by looping the leather strap at the top right through the D-ring at the top left.