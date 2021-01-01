KMS HairPlay Messing Creme instant day-after texture. Provides workable grip and increases fullness. Easily rinses out with water. Free of paraben gluten mineral oil alcohol. Vegan. KMS California HAIRPLAY Messing Creme 2nd Day Texture and Grip 4.2 oz - Womens KMS California Styling Products - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.