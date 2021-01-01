Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Lavender Hibiscus Hair Oil - 2 oz., One Size

What it DoesInfused withÂ organic French Lavender and Hibiscus, this blend is designed to soothe the scalp, soften skin, and promote relaxation. Stress is a common cause of hair loss and thinning- so let's relax! Great For: Promote thick & shiny hair, Combating Eczema, Healthy & Balanced skin, Reducing Stress.How to Use Hair growth:Â Apply directly to the scalp and rub in with fingers for maximum penetration of oil. Deep Conditioner:Â Add to your favorite conditioner or place in hair as hot oil treatment for 30-60 minutes with heat. For extremely damaged hair leave on overnight. Body Aches:Â For healing of tissues and organs soak flannel in castor oil and place in the area of pain. Corns:Â Apply castor oil once or twice daily to the corns, then surround the corn with an adhesive corn pad, that is cut out in the middle.Ingredients100% Pure Ricinus Communis (Haitian Castor Seed) Oil, Lavandula angustifolia (Lavender Essential Oil)*, Hibiscus Flower Extract *Certified Organic Ingredient.Hair Type: Textured, Curly, Coily, Wavy, StraightConcerns: Thinning, Damaged, ShineFluid Ounces: 2 oz.Ingredients: OrganicFormulation: OilCountry of Origin: Made in US