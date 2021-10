Bring a warm glow to your jewelry rotation with these half filigree earrings. Set on post hardware, these earrings are sure to add a statement-making touch to your jewelry wardrobe with their unique silhouette. Each tier of the earring features a different style, complete with gold-/silver tone hardware and a drilled. Whether you style them with off-duty jeans or on-duty chinos, these drop earrings are sure to liven up your look. Material/s: Base Metal, Stone