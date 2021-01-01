ETHOS Half Finger Glove, Medium

Keep your grip protected with ETHOS Half Finger Gloves. The ETHOS Half Finger Gloves deliver longevity while maintaining a natural feel when gripping a barbell, boasting a microfiber palm to keep your grip firm, but with a reinforced design. Product Features 1 pair of half finger training gloves Microfiber palm helps protect palms while securing grip Adjustable wrist strap closure Reinforced area between thumb and index finger delivers longevity while gripping barbells Elastic mesh provides breathability and form fitting comfort Finger pull tab for easy removal