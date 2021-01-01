Half Black Half White Plain Aesthetic Modern Boho Minimalist Tote Bag

Cute Triangle Geometric Classic Half Black Half White Plain Aesthetic Modern Boho Minimalist color plain is perfect idea gift for Womens Girls and Teens. White and Black Background pattern. Minimalist decorations half black half white for lovers of light and dark contrasts is the perfect gift for birthdays or any time of the year such as Christmas, Thanksgiving or Mother's Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.