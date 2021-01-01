Rite Bobbin Half Hitch Bobbin, stainless steel

The Rite Bobbin® Half Hitch Bobbin allows you to turn out more flies efficiently. This bobbin has a grip made from rubber O-rings and can double as a temporary thread keeper. Perfect for a range of hook sizes and typing styles, this bobbin can meet all your fly-fishing needs. You can easily half hitch and whip finish right on the bobbin barrel. The Half Hitch is a great bobbin for fishing in a hurry. FEATURES: Half hitch bobbin Unique tapered barrel and O-ring grip Revolutionary bobbin design allows you to half hitch and whip finish right on the bobbin barrel Stainless steel thread tube Unique O-ring and thread keeper grip Great for broad range of hook sizes and tying styles Click tension adjuster Model: BO-RHH