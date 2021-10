Half human, half bears, I'm a fairy tale. Ideal for anyone who loves funny sayings and humour. With this funny saying you are guaranteed to make your friends and work colleagues laugh. For all bear lovers. Ideal for all bear lovers and fun birds. Cute gift idea for your husband, boyfriend, girlfriend or child for anniversary, birthday, Christmas or just because. Ideal for the next family party or for work. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem