Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses - One Size - Polished Black / Black Iridium

The Oakley Men's Half Jacket 2.0 XL Are like a really good pair of sunglasses, made even better. These Oakley sunglasses offer lightweight comfort whenever you wear them, and feature a stress-resistant O Matter frame material to ensure you're comfortable, so you can't even second guess yourself on whether you're comfortable or not. Trying saying comfortable with a British accent. It sounds funny. What's not funny is eye-damage, but with these bad boys on, you won't have to worry about the sun damaging you're eyes thanks to Oakley's Plutonite lens material. So yeah, these Oakley sun-shades Are legit. Do you think you can handle these? I think you can. I see a warrior in you. A warrior that's gonna look and feel good in battle. Features of the Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses Durability and all-day comfort of lightweight, stress-resistant O Matter frame material Comfort and Performance of Three-Point Fit that holds the lenses in precise optical alignment Unobtainium components that increase grip when you sweat Metal icon accents Interchangeable lens design to optimize Performance in any environment High Definition Optics for clarity, visual fidelity and impact resistance that meets all ANSI Z87.1 standards XYZ Optics to extend clarity to the edge of a wide peripheral view 8.75 base lens curvature that improves side protection against sun, wind and impact UV protection of Plutonite lens material that filters out 100% of UVA / UVB / UVC and harmful blue light up to 400nm Semi-rimless design for open downward view Polarized Options - Minimized glAre via Technology that produces the best polarized lenses on the planet Transitions Solfx photochromic lenses options: Darkens and lightens the lens in response to the environment Iridium coated lenses that reduce glAre and balance light transmission