The COLMAR Half Length Softshell Jacket with Hood is a long and versatile jacket for when you need an extra layer. This jacket boasts an attached hood with zipper closure, long sleeves with elastic cuffs, and zippered hand pockets at the sides. Extended hemline for coverage. 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 42. Please note that measurements may vary by size.