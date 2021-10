Key Notes: - Top notes: Grapefruit, Bergamot, Green Notes, Armoise, Cypress - Middle notes: Cumin, Nutmeg, Violet, Saffron, Rose, Jasmine, Muguet - Base notes: Leather, Oud, Amber, Resins, Tonka, Vanilla, Sandalwood FRAGRANCE Family: Woody About The FRAGRANCE: Halfeti draws inspiration from the lavish goods traded with Turkey: exotic florals, spices, soft leathers and precious fabrics. The fragrance is named for the small Turkish village of Halfeti, where enchanting black roses grow on the banks