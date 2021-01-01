Halloween Funny Vampurr Black Cat Vampire Tote Bag

Love for cats can mix with your fondness of having Halloween parties. Get this funny "Vampurr" graphic with a spooky yellow-eyed black cat vampire's face. Perfect for boys, girls, men, and women who are cat lovers and are proud fur-rents of these. Make your pet stand out on this festive day. Grab this design now for yourself, and send this as a gift to friends and family of black cat owners. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.