Halloween Night Owl Retro Vintage Moon Tote Bag

This unique Halloween design features the silhouette of an owl on a tree branch in front of a retro vintage moon. Says "Night Owl." Great design for children or adults who love owls, nature, Halloween, staying up late, or night time. Gender neutral design. Appropriate for kids or school events. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.