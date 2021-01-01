Smashbox - Halo Cheek Palette (2x Highlighter, 2x Blush) 4x1.25g/0.04oz

Halo Cheek Palette: 2x Highlighter 1.25g/0.04oz - # Soft Pearl Powder (Cool Champagne With Multi Colored Pearl), Rich Gold Powder (Bronze With Warm Pearl). 2x Blush 1.25g/0.04oz - # Radiant Rose Putty (Cool Mauve), # Copper Rose Putty (Red Coral With Warm Pearl). A limited edition, holiday-inspired cheek & eye palette. Contains 2 luminous putty blushes & 2 radiant powder highlighters. Velvety & blendable formula goes on smoothly without emphasizing skin texture. Can be worn alone or layered to create a custom glow. Artwork is created by @drawbertson to celebrate the Art of Play that comes in playful, resusable boxes. Cruelty-free.