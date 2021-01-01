What is it: A loose setting powder that lightly veils the skin for that dreamy, airbrushed finish. Why we love: Weightless feel on the skinCreates a soft glow without shineSetting powder smooths the look of pores and fine linesTalc-freeKey Ingredients: Sapphire Particles: Lab-created and finely milled for a soft glow#NoFilter-because you don't need one. This loose setting powder has a light and silky texture that leaves your skin shine-free on the surface with natural luminosity from within. Infused with lab-created sapphire particles, the formula blurs imperfections and gives your complexion a smooth, soft-focus look that's always selfie ready." e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Setting Powder In deep. e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Setting Powder In deep. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free