What is it: A loose setting powder that lightly veils the skin for that dreamy, airbrushed finish. Why we love: Weightless feel on the skinCreates a soft glow without shineSetting powder smooths the look of pores and fine linesTalc-freeKey Ingredients: Sapphire Particles: Lab-created and finely milled for a soft glow#NoFilter-because you don't need one. This loose setting powder has a light and silky texture that leaves your skin shine-free on the surface with natural luminosity from within. Infused with lab-created sapphire particles, the formula blurs imperfections and gives your complexion a smooth, soft-focus look that's always selfie ready." e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Setting Powder In light pink. e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Setting Powder In light pink. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free