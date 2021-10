Jumpsuits have crossed the threshold of casual romp-around style and elevated to fashion in cute, modern fits with practical pockets. Here, a tie gathers the rolled, cap-sleeve top section into roomy hips and slimming legs for a polished silhouette that comes to life with effortless finesse. 57" length; 27" inseam; 13" leg opening (size 8) Hidden back zip with hook-and-eye closure Front slant pockets Removable belt; ties at waist 100% polyester