This beautifully draped chiffon gown is easy and elegant with its high halter neckline, flowing overlay and gently pleated A-line skirt. 59" center front length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure Halter neck Sleeveless Full-length A-line skirt Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Dry clean Imported Special Occasion and Wedding Suite