Hamilton Brogue Boot - 7/5/D - Also in: 12/E, 6/D, 10/D, 10/5/D, 8/5/3E, 9/D, 8/E, 11/3E, 9/3E, 8/5/E, 9/5/3E, 8/5/D, 10/5/E, 11/5/D, 14/D, 7/5/E, 8/3E, 10/3E, 13/D, 9/5/D, 10/5/3E, 6/5/D, 11/D, 6/5/E, 10/E, 11/E, 11/5/E, 6/E

American artisan's overbuilt brogue boot - Wingtip oxford boot with perforated brogue styling - Classic Fit, fits true to size - 360º Bench Welt construction for durability and stability - High oil content helps this shoe become more beautiful over time - CustomCork™ insole naturally molds for a custom fit - Translucent lug sole for traction - Built on the welted 201 Last - Horween® Dublin leather upper - Vegetable tanned - Recraftable