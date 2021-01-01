Hamilton Brogue Boot 7 5 D Also in 12 E 6 D 10 D 10 5 D 8 5 3E 9 D 8 E 11 3E 9 3E 8 5 E 9 5 3E 8 5 D 10 5 E 11 5 D 14 D 7 5 E 8 3E 10 3E 13 D 9 5 D 10 5 3E 6 5 D 11 D 6 5 E 10 E 11 E 11 5 E 6 E - allen edmonds
American artisan's overbuilt brogue boot - Wingtip oxford boot with perforated brogue styling - Classic Fit, fits true to size - 360º Bench Welt construction for durability and stability - High oil content helps this shoe become more beautiful over time - CustomCork™ insole naturally molds for a custom fit - Translucent lug sole for traction - Built on the welted 201 Last - Horween® Dublin leather upper - Vegetable tanned - Recraftable