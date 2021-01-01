Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO Men's Watch H78505332

Which direction will you go? Channel your inner hero with this special edition Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO* inspired by Hamilton's role in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action film Tenet. Clad in a 46mm lightweight titanium case, this limited design features a black dial and red-tipped second hand as a reference to a key color in the movie. The otherwise all-black watch is the epitome of stealth style and with 1000m water resistance it's ready for action in any environment. Special packaging created by Tenet production designer Nathan Crowley will match the second hand color and contains clues to the film's narrative. The black rubber strap secures in place with a buckle clasp. Only 888 pieces are available.