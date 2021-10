Understated, yet bold, this Jazzmaster Gent men's watch from Hamilton is a modern take on a classic watch. Sophisticated, simple and tastefully designed, this watch with a Swiss quartz movement showcases a black dial with a silver-tone minutes scale set in a 40mm stainless steel case. A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal tops the dial, which includes a date window. A fold-over clasp secures the stainless steel bracelet, and the men's watch is water-resistant to 50 meters.