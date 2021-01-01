Hamlyn All Colour Cookery: 200 5:2 Diet Recipes: Hamlyn All Colour Cookbook Angela Dowden Contribution by

Whether you're new to the 5:2 diet and you're thinking about giving it a go, or you're already a convert and are looking for recipes to improve your fasting days, this is the book for you.Choose from a delicious range of satisfying light meals from a variety of world cuisines, all organised by mealtime so that you can quickly select a recipe.Get your fasting day off to a good start with a breakfast of fragrant Moroccan baked eggs or chunky Maple-glazed granola.Opt for a light lunch of Chicken burgers with tomato salsa, Chilli & coriander fish parcels or Smoky bacon & white bean soup to see you through the afternoon.End the day with a serving of Lamb & flageolet bean stew, Chicken & spinach curry or a special meal of Lobster with shallots & vermouth.You can even include sweet treats without breaking your diet - this selection includes Brulee vanilla cheesecake, Chocolate & chestnut roulade and Cherry & nectarine pavlova.Make the 5:2 diet a life choice with this indispensable recipe collection.Check out some of the other titles in the series:200 Cakes & Bakes (ISBN 978-0-600-63329-7)200 Family Slow Cooker Recipes (ISBN 978-0-600-63057-9)200 Halogen Oven Recipes (ISBN 978-0-600-63344-0)200 One Pot Meals (ISBN 978-0-600-63339-6)200 Pasta Dishes (ISBN 978-0-600-63334-1)200 Super Soups (ISBN 978-0-600-63343-3)200 Veggie Feasts (ISBN 978-0-600-63337-2)