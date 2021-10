You come from Hamm and want to show everyone how cool this city is, you are totally connected to your home town Hamm and are looking for a cool design for the summer? You need a cool design for a friend a friend You are looking for a great birthday design for your parents or siblings, whether for Christmas or birthday, this design is perfect for any occasion, whether for young or old. Also perfect if you were born in Hamm Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem