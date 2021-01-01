Amber Sceats Hammered Earring in Metallic Gold. Amber Sceats Hammered Earring in Metallic Gold. 24k gold plated earrings. Post back closure. Hammered detail and freshwater pearl. Measures approx 2 dangling. Imported. AMBE-WL185. ASE1508G. Heavily influenced by their appreciation for art, travel and architecture; Amber Sceats is an ode to the abstract. The quality and versatility of their collections is testament to their familys vast experience in design and production. There is a distinct sense of style, glamour and individuality to Amber Sceats jewelry. The underlying rock element to the collection makes the pieces uncompromisingly contemporary whilst simultaneously timeless. Since the inception of the brand, Amber Sceats has clearly assembled a cult following for her designs; being featured in Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Elle, Grazia and on Australias most influential bloggers.