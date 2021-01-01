HAMMERED SQUARE DANGLES

These amazing earrings aren't an illusion - unless you count the surprising misdirection they produce! Our golden hammered squares were inspired by the work of the artistic genius and optical magician, MC Escher. Anyone who sees them will feel compelled to puzzle out which came first: The square below or the square above? Thankfully, you can brag you bought them both, at the same time. Materials: 24-kt gold plated pewter. Measurements: 2.5"L.Earring closure: Post back. Earring weight: 0.2 oz. (light weight)