Uniquely designed with a luxurious mix of materials, our HAMPTONS HIDEOUT sunglasses rework the classic D-frame silhouette with premium metal edging around each lens. Offering a timeless, sophisticated look, both temples are subtly decorated with iconic Le Specs flag stripe metal hardware. Finished in classic black with dark lenses for an everyday look. Made using BPA free polymer plastic which is lightweight, durable and impact resistant. Fitted with shatterproof and scratch resistant polycarbonate lenses.