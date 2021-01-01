Hand Crafted Hill Tribe Embroidered Hemp Shoulder Bag

Brilliant embroidered panels evoke the ancient art of Thailand's hilltribes. Their glowing colors carefully embroidered by hand enhance the textured hemp surfaces of this shoulder bag by Anchalika Chamnan. She uses locally grown or prepared materials to create this original piece. The straps are attached with attractive beads and hoops of longan wood; a zippered pocket on the inside keeps everything organized. It takes its name Chiang Kong from a district in northern Thailand's Chiangrai province. Care instructions: Hand wash only in warm water with mild detergent. 85% hemp 15% cotton longan wood