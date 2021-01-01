From ariat

Hand Crank Radio Portable Self Powered AMFMNOAA Solar Wind Up Weather Radio with LED Flashlight USB Rechargeable 1000mAh Power Bank for Cell Phone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Weather Radio- Weather Radio can receive AM/FM/NOAA, it can timely report weather alerts in your areas, also you can listen to your favorite radio station. Built-in 1000mah lithium battery so it can support up to 9 hours of flashlight illumination and up to 5 hours of radio playback, rugged cover design with waterproof IPX3. Three Recharging Ways-Solar Hand Crank Radio can be charger by solar panel, hand crank wind up self powered, recharge by Micro USB. Also it can be use as a power bank for the recharging the devices, like phone or ipad. Convenient to Use-The hand crank radio has a compact size, portable in the backpack or take it aways on your hand. With a bright LED flashlight, giving a fairly broad beam to light your way in total darkness or in emergencies, such as power cut or walking the dog outside in night Wide Application-The self powered radio is perfect for camping, clamping, fishing, hiking, walking, trips to the par

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com