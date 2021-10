The Caudalie Hand Cream Duo is the perfect treat for wanting hands. Combining two softening hand and nail creams, the pair will leave you feeling perfectly pampered and moisturized wherever you go. - K.N.The Set Contains:2 x Hand and Nail Cream (75ml):Moisture, softness and youth are combined in this antioxidant rich hand and nail cream. The fresh orange pulp protects your skin and leaves it silky smooth, with an invigorating fragrance softened by almond powder and a drop of rosewater.