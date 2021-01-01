OUAI Hand Crème

This creamy balm blankets hands with a soft, powdery finish using a deeply moisturizing mix of coconut oil, murmuru seed butter and shea butter. Soft hands are left smelling like a French garden, courtesy of Rue St. Honoré, a sophisticated floral fragrance of violet, gardenia and white musk. Content + Care. Ingredients: Water/Aqua/Eau, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Isododecane, Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, Glycerin, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Theobroma Grandiflorum Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Astrocaryum Murumuru Seed Butter, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Squalane, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Xanthan Gum, Alcohol, Sodium Phytate, Benzophenone-4, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance/Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool ImportedSize. 3 fl oz