Hand Free USB Personal Fan Portable Handheld Mini Fan Headphone Design Neckband Fan Internal Rainbow and White Light 3 Speeds Rechargeable Perfect.

Best Quality Guranteed. LED Fan: A unique headphone design that perfectly releases your hands. Double-headed fan with three light modes (colorful lights, white lights and no lights). The rainbow lights are cool at night and are perfect for night runners FREE YOUR HANDS: Hand free fan was design as a headphone to free your hands anywhere; Fashion style makes you look so cool. Hanging around your neck, suitable for traveling in hot weather, saved you from the embarrassment of dripping with a sudden sweat in public on numerous occasions. DUAL WIND HEAD & FLEXIBLE ARMS: The portable fan have two wind head, can feel more powerful airflow, also can adjust the direction 360which allows you to adjust to any different angles, portable, simple and easy to create powerful wind for you. It's ideal for personal cooling, camping, outdoor event, trips, office, church, hot flashes. USB RECHARGEABLE: 2000mAh lithium battery fan