What it is: A lightweight hand lotion that moisturizes and hydrates skin with avocado, jojoba and rosehip oils. What it does: This hand lotion absorbs easily into your skin to leave hands feeling replenished. It's scented with Dean Street, a floral fragrance with notes of citrus, rose, magnolia and linden blossom. How to use: Apply liberally to moisturizes and lock hydration into hands. Refill only; bottle with pump sold separately 32 oz.