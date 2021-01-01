OUAI Hand Wash Refill Pouch in Beauty: NA. OUAI Hand Wash Refill Pouch in Beauty: NA. OUAI Hand Wash exfoliates with biodegradable Jojoba beads and soothes and replenishes skin with a unique blend of Avocado, Jojoba & Rosehip Oils. It gently cleanses and moisturizes hands, leaving skin soft and smooth.. Uplifting citrus and floral fragrance. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Gluten, and Mineral Oil. 32 fl oz/ 946 ml. Wet hands, lather up (sing the HBD song 2x) and rinse away for clean, soft hands that smell divine. Pair with OUAI's Hand Lotion for the ultimate hand spa experience. OUAR-WU109. FG-0764-C-00. Founded by hair stylist to the stars Jen Atkin, OUAI (pronounced way) originated HAIRGOALS. The mane addicts at OUAI believe that life is hard and looking good should be easy. That's why their line of luxury shampoos, conditioners, and styling products was designed to nourish hair and bring out its natural beauty - no glam squad necessary.