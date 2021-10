Gray Snake-Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag. Stay hands-free in style with this sleek snake-embossed crossbody bag created with genuine Italian leather for a sophisticated and luxurious touch to your ensemble.9.1'' W x 5.9'' H x 2.4'' D100% leatherSpot cleanMade in ItalyShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.