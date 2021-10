Six beaded strands are interwoven in a braid to form the focal point of this necklace presented by Ghanaian Ila Suleyman. Each strand is threaded with yellow-orange recycled vinyl beads and the ends of the braided section are finished with sese wood beads and large agate stone beads that serve as spacers. The brass hook clasp matches the beads' warm tones. The name Sosongo comes from the Mamprusi word meaning good way.