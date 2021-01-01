Handcrafted Cute Ceramic Lucky Charm Aqua Yin Yang Blue Heart Balance Amulet Pendant Adjustable Necklace

Absolutely Unique and Special Handcrafted Ceramic Amulets Collection. Each Amulet is made from High Quality Ceramic and is Beautifully Created with Silver-Tone Wire. Each Lucky Charms is Handcrafted with Love and Care which makes it Individually Unique and look Very Eye Catching. This Lucky Charm is Designed with Beautiful Aqua Color Yin Yang Work and looks Amazing. Also includes Sky Blue Crystal Heart Charm and makes it Very Cute Amulet. Look Inspiring and Cool with your Own Unique Handcrafted Ceramic Lucky Charm Amulet. We create each Amulet with Love and Care individually and each Amulet is going to be Absolutely Unique. Heart Symbol Myth and Legend: Heart symbol mainly represent Love all over the world. Magicians and Alchemists used the Heart symbols for incantations pertaining to matters related to love and romance. Generally speaking, the heart was the center of thought, emotion or the soul, the center of one's being. Yin Yang Symbol meaning: Yin Yang - Balance. Symbol