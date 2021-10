As the child of silversmiths artisan Cahya Krisna grew up with a passion for creativity and working with silver. He uses the knowledge that has been passed to him by his parents to create this stunning cocktail ring that is perfect for a Balinese accent to your look. Handcrafted from sterling silver the crown of the ring is graced by a beautiful elephant adorned with traditional bun and jawan motifs while the sides of the band feature more elegant swirling openwork.