The panda bear is one of the cutest yet most endangered animals on the plant and the bounding bamboo-eater is revered in countries from China to Thailand. Pay tribute to the charming panda with this pendant necklace by Thai artisan Sarote Lochotinunt. An abstract take on a panda bear silhouette is crafted from 925 sterling silver features a brushed-satin finish and is hung from a Venetian box chain.