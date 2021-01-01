Black Handwoven Cotton Floral Motif Clutch Wallet Combo

Mexican artisan Luz Gonzalez handcrafts an elegant clutch with a lively touch perfect to take along to a sophisticated night out on the town. The artisan hand weaves the cotton cloth for the clutch on a traditional backstrap loom then hand embroiders it with a floral motif also in black. The fold-over flap is cut at an angle with a row of tassels swinging freely from the angled edge. Inside the clutch is lined in black polyester satin with one zippered pocket set into the lining. The interior is divided into two compartments with card slots in the divider allowing the clutch to double as a wallet.