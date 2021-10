Working on a traditional handloom Ignacio Netzahualcoyotl transforms wool into a poncho that shades from ivory to peacock blue to navy. The handsome wrap has a central seam and fringe at each end and is open at the sides. This is a gaban which often translates as overcoat as it is a warm outer layer over shirts sweaters and even jackets. The Mexican artisan works in wool tinted with natural dyes.