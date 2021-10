Ride the waves and hang loose with this cool surfer tee featuring a retro sunset and anchor. Hang Loose Surf Company Retro Anchor Sunset Distressed is a perfect gift for surfers, hipsters, beach bums, and anyone with a chill attitude! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.