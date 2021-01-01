Hoist heavy, hard-to-lift items and secure them with the Moultrie® Hanging Deer Feeder Hoist. Perfect for hanging heavy objects weighing up to 300 pounds, you’ll be able to hoist your Moultrie deer feeders, actual deer for harvesting, and anything else that may need to be hoisted and secured. The Hanging Deer Feeder Hoist easily and quickly attaches to any tree or pole and locks into place as you use the included chain and turn winch. Change the way you hoist feeders and game in the field with the Hanging Deer Feeder Hoist. FEATURES: Suitable for hoisting feeders, game or heavy loads Attaches easily to any tree or pole Weight capacity: 300 lbs. Chain and bracket design for easy installation and secure hoisting Manual winch and machines pulleys included