The Day & Mood Hannah Wallet is a simple classic. With three open pockets, two zipped pockets, and seven credit card holders, you will always have room to fit everything you need. - 100% leather - Wristlet strap - One open front pocket - One zipped back pocket - One interior zipped pocket - Seven credit card holders - Two interior open pockets -Weight of garment; 0.44 lbs Dimensions: 7.5"L x 4.25"H x 1"D - 6" wristlet strap