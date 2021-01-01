Hanukkah or jewish holiday or The Dad Gnome Premium T-Shirt

The Dad Gnome . You love the Hanukkah and the jewish holidays. You're proud of the latkes and Matzo balls. The kids are playinge with the dreidel. The jewish gnome is ideal for the pajamakah. You like the seder with your family. The jewish gnome is perfect for any Jew and jewish kids who wants to stand out at Hanukkah or jewish holidays. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.