Happiness is Being a Aunt Grandma Gifts Floral Tote Bag

This Grandma Gift is the very cute for the women, mother, mom and the special gift for grandma in your life! Floral Mothers Day Gift, Gift Ideas For Mom, Floral Mom Godmother, Funny Floral Gift This is also cool for grandparent day, parent's day gift, birthday gifts, Happy New Year, Christmas gifts, Valentine, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Fall, Holidays, Birthdays, Memorial Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.