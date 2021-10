Featuring a cotton candy scent and a colorful array of paper soap confetti, this bath soak is a festive birthday treat that's sure to surprise and delight. About Musee Based in Madison County, Mississippi, Musee hopes to change the world one bath at a time through the development of their handcrafted soaps, soaks, and candles. A portion of Musee's profits are invested in children's education and providing resources that will inspire change in communities throughout the world.