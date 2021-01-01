Happy Birthday September Girl Birth Month Fairy Floral Tote Bag

September Girl. Is your birthday coming? Are you excited for your birthday? Count down the remaining days of your birthday and get ready to throw a party. Enjoy every food, guests, and gifts that you will have. Celebrate your birthday with this awesome birthday saying. Birthdays are special every year, because each year your age adds up. Birthdays are proof that you're growing. So enjoy growing and enjoy your birthday party. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.