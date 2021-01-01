Chopard Happy Diamonds Joaillerie 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Watch

From the Happy Diamonds Collection. Diamonds dance across and within this luxurious timepiece, asserting a playfully elegant expression of mischief. Quartz movement Pav diamond bezel, 4.75 tcw Sapphire crystal 18K rose gold crown Black Tahitian mother-of-pearl dial 18K rose gold case Glossy silver brushed fabric strap Pin-buckle closure Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 30 meters SIZE Round case, 38mm (1.49) Fabric strap, 16mm (0.63) ABOUT THE BRAND In 1860, artisan watchmaker Louis-Ulysse Chopard founded the renowned jewelry brand in Sonvilier, Switzerland. The company is known for its legendary Swiss watches and classic high fine jewelry designed to last a lifetime. Fine Jewelry - Chopard Watches And Jewe > Chopard > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Chopard.