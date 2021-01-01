Happy Dyngus Day | Cute Ukraine Festival Funny Poland Gift T-Shirt

Calling out all men, women, dads, moms, sisters and brothers living in Buffalo, Cleveland, Boston and Chicago! This water theme Dyngus Day art is a perfect have to show how proud you are of your Polish heritage and roots. Have this art with great pride! Boys, girls, kids and toddlers who enjoy Easter celebration can also have this art in school parties or in parade on April 22nd! This art can also be great birthday or Christmas to family, friends and colleagues who love to celebrate Wet Monday holiday! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem