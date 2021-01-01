The Philip Kingsley Happy Hair Days Kit contains everything you need to care for your hair and scalp, no matter what your hair type is. With a selection of shampoos and conditioners, the set will allow you to achieve lustrous locks. - L.M.Contains: Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo 2 x 20ml: Ideal for fine hair, it contains keratin proteins and natural cellulose to thicken the appearance of each strand, leaving your hair with a more voluminous feel. Philip Kingsley Body Building Conditioner 2 x 20ml: Boasting a lightweight formula, it smooths your cuticles and detangles your hair, whilst wheat protein improves your hair's volume. Enriched with antistatic ingredients for added lustre, it will transform limp locks. Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Shampoo 2 x 20ml: Great for medium textured wavy hair, this balancing shampoo restores the harmony between your roots and your ends, leaving your locks nourished and lustrous. Providing antioxidant protection, it also has an anti-static conditioning barrier to improve manageability. Philip Kingsley Moisture Balancing Conditioner 2 x 20ml: Delivering moisture to the areas that need it most, this lightweight conditioner contains elastin to leave your hair smooth, shiny and tangle-free. Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo 2 x 20ml: Mild and soothing, this gentle shampoo removes impurities and relieves irritation. Your hair will be soft and shiny, whilst your scalp will be left feeling comfortable.